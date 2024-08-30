Your September Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Reflect, Rest & Restore

Welcome to September, cosmic beings! We’re one month away from entering the final quarter of 2024 so this is quite the transitionary month, filled with opportunities to reflect, rest and restore ourselves from the inside out. The highlight of this month is the fact that Pluto, the planet of transformation, re-enters Capricorn on September 1, where it will remain until November 19, for the final time in our lifetime.
After its final stretch in Capricorn, Pluto will re-enter Aquarius on November 19 and remain in this sign for a 20-year stretch. This means that for the next 10 weeks we’re being offered the opportunity to stabilize our foundations with the help of Pluto in Capricorn before we re-enter unprecedented astrological territory as the year nears its end.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Another highlight of this month is the fact that Mercury will no longer be retrograde in Leo. There will be a post-shadow period for two weeks but even despite this, we’ll notice that our powers of manifestation increase when it comes to communication and agreements. The Virgo new moon on the 2nd provides us with an ideal opportunity to decide to make different choices in order to receive different results. The more specific your intentions, the better.
Mars, the planet of action, spends most of the month in Cancer, making our domestic priorities a core focus of our lives for all zodiac signs. Make it your mission to embrace the soft life under Mars in Cancer rather than seeking confrontation. Just make sure you’re not being passive-aggressive in an attempt to keep the peace.
Once Libra season begins on September 22 and the equinox strikes, we’re likely to feel more open-minded than we have all year. However, Venus’ presence in Scorpio will add an aura of mystery and secrecy to our intimate connections so watch out for potentially ruffled feathers.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, now that Mercury is no longer retrograde, you’ll start off the month evaluating what you really want from your relationships, and why. Chiron, the asteroid that represents our inner wounds, has been retrograde in your sign for the past few months, making it harder for you to reveal your vulnerabilities. Now that Uranus, the planet of surprise, is kicking off its retrograde in your sector of money and self-esteem, you’re feeling even more of a push to own up to any insecurities and get clear on what your heart wants.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Virgo new moon on the 2nd highlights your sector of health, service and routine, and the end of Mercury retrograde’s shadow period on the 15th helps you ease into a new chapter of your life — one where you take your mental and physical health more seriously.
Once the lunar eclipse in Pisces strikes on the 17th in your sector of closure, you’ll be in the mood to cut off anyone whose energy has felt draining this month. But keep in mind that not all cut-offs have to be permanent. You may simply need to take some distance from the person or situation for a few weeks, and this lunation in your sign will help you do so unapologetically.
Libra season begins on the 22nd, activating your sector of partnership and marriage for four weeks. You’ll feel more charming, flirtatious and romantic during this time but it’s essential that you maintain a strong sense of discernment regarding who you give your attention to, because Libra energy can be overstimulating.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its five-month retrograde through your sign on September 1. Chances are you’ll feel more nostalgic this month due to this retrograde and Pluto’s shift back into your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn. It’s not too late to completely reinvent yourself or be inspired by your past self, and Uranus retrograde and the Virgo new moon on the 2nd, combined with Mars’ entrance into Cancer on the 4th, will help you do so.
Your planetary ruler, Venus, spends the first three weeks of the month in Libra, and since Venus feels at home in Libra, you’ll feel less moody, antsy or restless than you may have during Leo season. Mercury’s retrograde put you through it by making you come face to face with your inner blockages regarding intimacy. Now it’s time to thank the retrograde for the lessons and lovingly release those blockages this month, even if you take baby steps.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Pisces lunar eclipse on the 17th helps you get your social life together by getting clear on what you want from friendship and also holding yourself accountable for who you’d like to be as a friend. The sun’s entrance into Libra five days later helps you stay on track with a promise you had previously made to yourself, or to others, particularly since Venus will be in the magnetic sign of Scorpio starting the 22nd, helping you better express your loyalty and commitment to love.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the first two weeks of September are all about finding healthy ways to navigate the post-shadow period of Mercury retrograde. With Uranus retrograde beginning in Taurus on the 1st (the same day that Pluto re-enters Capricorn for a 10-week stay), you may feel boxed in by recurring responsibilities that have been hanging over your head.
The Virgo new moon takes place on September 2 in your sector of home and the past, and two days later Mars, the planet of action, leaves your sign and enters Cancer for a six-week stay. This is a good month to check in with family members with whom you may have had a disconnect, and also to review your finances and start fresh. Chances are that people in your circle have been wanting to reconnect with you but they’ve been mindful of your boundaries. Now that Mars, the planet of action, is in Cancer all month long, you’re likely to tune into your intuition when it comes to knowing who to open up to and when to open up to them.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Pisces lunar eclipse on the 17th could lead to a significant breakthrough in your career, such as you quitting a job that you’ve outgrown or getting offered a promotion that you’ve worked hard for these past six months.
Libra season begins on September 22 and adds continued lightness and adventure to your life after a period of profound self-reflection. Your sector of fate, true love and youthfulness is lit up by this season, making it a prime time for going on dates or taking yourself on one. Just try not to make any promises that you can’t keep during this airy and free-spirited time.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the person you are at the start of the month is radically different than who you’ll be at month’s end. Your perspective on life is going through considerable changes now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, is back in your opposite sign of Capricorn for the next 10 weeks.
With Uranus, the planet of surprise, beginning its retrograde in Taurus this month and activating your sector of friendship and social networks, you may have had to bid adieu to past friendships or frenemy dynamics that felt unsustainable. This may have left you feeling vulnerable or lonely but by the time the Virgo new moon strikes on the 2nd (and the 10 days that follow), you’ll understand why these events had to occur.
Since this is a lunar eclipse month (the Pisces lunar eclipse strikes on September 17) and you’re ruled by the moon, you may be more emotionally stirred up than other zodiac signs this month, so try to keep your schedule light within one week of the lunar eclipse, and drink plenty of water. Do your best to maintain your composure even if life throws plot twists your way, particularly when traveling.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra season starts on the 22nd and shines a light on your domestic sector. If you’ve been feeling the urge to relocate, redecorate or renovate, this season is your prime time for doing so, especially now that Mercury will be out of its post-shadow period by September 15. You’ll have an eye for detail and you’ll immerse yourself in a home-related project in a way that soothes your nerves and reminds you of the magic of breaking big goals down into smaller, actionable steps.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that it’s Virgo season and the Virgo new moon strikes on the 2nd, you’re paying attention to the routines and structures you’ve created in your life, or the ones you still need to put in place. Just make sure you’re having fun in the process, as the post-shadow period of Mercury’s retrograde through your sign may have made you more moody or isolated these past few weeks, and you may need to get out of a rut once Pluto re-enters Capricorn at the start of the month, activating your sector of health and wellness.
Meanwhile, Venus, the planet of beauty, spends the first three weeks of the month in Cancer in your sector of healing and spirituality. You’re going to look at yourself in a whole new light — one where you focus on being your own source of validation rather than seeking it externally. You should ideally wait until Mercury’s post-shadow period passes by on the 15th before making any grand romantic declarations or taking the declarations of others seriously.
Pace yourself as you emerge from the retrograde fog and also face the tumultuous vibes of the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 17, which shakes up your sector of mergers and outside resources. If partnerships or collaborations suddenly crumble or disintegrate around this time, trust that it’s supposed to occur this way.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra season starts on the 22nd and feels like a breath of fresh air for you, allowing you to express yourself more creatively than you have in months. Take up a hobby simply for the sake of creation, rather than monetization. Shut out the outside world and let your inner garden blossom as your inner child takes the lead and sets your consciousness free.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you yourself are the highlight of this month as your birthday season continues to help you ascend to new heights on a spiritual, physical and soulful level. Although the retrograde is technically over, your ruler Mercury’s post-shadow period during the first two weeks of September helps you be more present with yourself and others by reminding you that so much of what you’ve been looking for already exists right in front of you. It’s when you decide to press pause on the rat race that you’re able to truly smell the roses.
The new moon in your sign strikes on September 2. This new moon will revive you from the inside out, and from September 15 onwards you can expect there to be significantly less miscommunication or delays than you previously experienced due to the end of the post-shadow retrograde period.
Practice compassion toward yourself and others this month, especially if you’ve found yourself being overly critical during Virgo season. It’s not too late to press the reset button, and the new moon intentions you set this month between September 2 and September 12 are likely to help you step into a new chapter of your life feeling more self-assured.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Pisces full moon lunar eclipse strikes on the 17th in your sector of partnership and marriage, and since lunar eclipses often bring to light what was once hidden, you may need to face the truth about a relationship that you’ve been in denial of, or a situation where you’ve worn rose-colored glasses. It may be painful to truly see what’s going on but the universe wants you to have clarity so that you can release and move on.
Once Libra season begins September 22nd, your focus shifts to money matters. Experiment with ways you can generate more wealth through artistic and creative mediums. With Saturn, the teacher planet, retrograde in your partnership sector, you may reconnect with a creative or professional collaborator who can help take your work to greater heights.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, your birthday season begins on the 22nd of this month but you’re likely to feel like you’re experiencing a preview of it during the first three weeks of September due to Venus, the planet of love, being in your sign. You’re in a period of reinvention and Venus in your sign makes you shine and seek to give yourself a makeover. Have fun, but keep in mind that you don’t have to break the bank in order to morph into your new form.
Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus this month, activating your sector of depth, intimacy and outside resources. As much as you’re a generous spirit, you’re being asked to scale back on how much you share with others at this point in time — not only when it comes to your financial resources but also regarding the inner workings of your mind. Being more discreet about who you share your goals with will pay off in your favor.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Use the first three weeks of September to work quietly and consistently on your projects behind the scenes. The lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17th activates your sector of routine, health and wellness, further encouraging you to lay low and let your nervous system relax mid-month.
By the time your birthday season begins on the 22nd, followed by Venus entering Scorpio later that day, you may be feeling internally and financially wealthy, confident, mysterious and sexy. With the sun in your sign, you have the green light to be more vocal and open about your passion projects and romantic desires, and you should prepare to magnetically receive what you’ve been praying or wishing for.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, as the month begins you may be hoping for a miracle. Pluto’s transit through Aquarius has put you through it this year, as it’s causing you to let go of the foundation you thought was solid and start from scratch. Fortunately, the Virgo new moon on September 2 gives you the opportunity to visualize what a simple and sustainable lifestyle entails. There’s something that has to do with your community, your friends and your relationship to technology and social networks that will have to be re-evaluated during this lunation. Whatever new moon intentions you set between September 2 and September 12 are likely to manifest beautifully in your life within the next six months.
At the same time, if your relationships seem a bit all over the place this month, chalk it up to Uranus, the planet of surprise, which will be retrograde in Taurus for five months starting on September 1. Plus, the lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17th activates your sector of fate, true love, youth and adventure, which could lead to a closure of an unhealthy relationship dynamic or obsession, which will eventually make room for a vibrant new beginning. This is a powerful month for inner child healing, creative expression and tapping into what your soul needs to feel fulfilled. Stay hydrated, well rested and try to keep your schedule low-key this eclipse season, as you’ll feel easily fatigued.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With your sector of partnership and marriage activated by Uranus retrograde, your mind may want one thing and your heart may want another. Fortunately, your ruler Pluto’s re-entry into Capricorn these next 10 weeks provides you with much-needed grounding energy. Spending time in nature will help center and calm your mind, Scorpio, so take a break from scrolling this month and root yourself in Mother Nature’s magic.
In addition to all the planetary retrogrades, your other planetary ruler Mars’ presence in Cancer may contribute to your feelings of heightened sensitivity this month. You’ll be in the mood to cuddle, to learn new skills, to travel, to be entrepreneurial and to take care of your home during this transit. Your moodiness is likely to significantly increase as well so avoid pressuring yourself to be super social, other than during the new moon in Virgo passage, which activates your friendship sector. The second half of the month is best for introspection, release, magic and surrender.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, with Uranus, the planet of change, beginning its four-month retrograde in Taurus on September 1, this month is going to have a different flavor and tone than the previous ones. You’re likely to feel less optimistic during Uranus’ retrograde, and while it may initially throw you and others off guard, it’ll actually help you learn how to enjoy the nuances and middle ground that exist in life. You don’t always have to be on top of the world. Chillin’ and being present with your less positive emotions is a necessary part of life as well.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pluto’s retrograde back into Capricorn is activating your sector of money and self-esteem for the next 10 weeks, while the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 17th could lead to some shake-ups in your domestic sector which entail depending on your emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses. If you stay focused and disciplined regarding your financial wellness journey and avoid distractions, you’ll end up feeling like you’ve established a secure foundation for yourself by the time your birthday season comes around.
The Virgo new moon on the 2nd is an invitation to simplify your lifestyle considerably as we approach the fourth quarter of the year. You’ll feel its influence until September 12, allowing you to complete seemingly mundane tasks such as clearing your cupboards or reorganizing your workspace. You may end up enjoying it much more than anticipated, and you could find some hidden gems in the process.
Libra season starts on the 22nd, making it a great time to reconnect with friends or make new friends altogether. But since Venus will be in Scorpio starting that day, in your sector of healing, you may be in the mood to self-isolate and be your own best friend. Beware of assuming that other people’s intentions toward you are pure, when really they may be taking advantage of you. Instead of blindly jumping into new connections during the last week of September, make sure a foundation of mutual trust and transparency is established.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the month of September is going to be quite sweet to you, even in the midst of several planetary retrogrades. Pluto’s re-entrance into your sign on September 1 kickstarts a 10-week journey of reimagining what’s possible for you. This is the time to commit to your long-term dreams with the confidence that they’re meant to come true, because once Pluto leaves your sign on November 19, 2024, it will not return to your sign again for over 200 centuries. Being selfish and putting your own needs first will pay off for you in the end so let yourself do what you really want to be doing this month, and avoid bending over backwards to meet others’ needs at the detriment of your own.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo season and the Virgo new moon on September 2 harmonize well with your Capricorn nature, allowing you to slow your roll enough to smell the roses and acknowledge just how much work you’ve put in this year. But you should also remember that there’s more to life than just work. Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its five-month retrograde in the pleasure-focused sign of Taurus on the 1st, and this retrograde may help reorient you toward activities you loved doing or always wanted to do as a child.
With Venus in Libra for the first three weeks of the month, you’re likely to notice a slow and steady boost in your career path, as well as in your ability to magnetize what you want into existence. The less you try to control people and situations during this transit, the more easily what you want will flow your way, particularly once Venus enters Scorpio on the 22nd.
Once Libra season starts on the 22nd, you’ll be more open to unexpected outings and connections, especially since Mercury will be out of its post-shadow retrograde period by then. Say yes to adventures and new beginnings, Capricorn. The world is yours.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, one of your planetary rulers, Uranus, spends its first full month retrograde in Taurus this month. Taurus energy tends to square off (create astrological friction) with your Aquarius nature so this won’t necessarily be the most smooth-sailing retrograde.
You’d benefit from taking a tech detox during the first half of September or considerably decreasing your tech use, as having Uranus retrograde in an Earth sign during a lunar eclipse season (in a water sign) can lead to mental and emotional overstimulation.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo season is prime time for taking a look at your current collaborators and making sure there’s a reciprocal exchange of energy. Financial and business investments would also benefit from being thoroughly reviewed this month — use the Virgo new moon on the 2nd, followed by Mars’ entrance into Cancer on the 4th, to get those affairs in order so that you can enter the last few months of 2024 feeling on top of your game. Just make sure to pace yourself in the process and not say yes to too many responsibilities at once, particularly around the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 17th. Simplicity is key.
Libra season starts on the 22nd and the sun in Libra harmonizes well with your airy Aquarius nature. With Pluto now out of your sign and back into Capricorn until November 19, you’ll be focused on your healing journey. This month is an ideal time to go back to therapy or begin it if you haven’t yet done so. There’s a lot of wounds from your past that you’d benefit from tending to and not suppressing. Facing the truth will set you free.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, as the month begins, you’re preparing for the epic lunar eclipse in your sign that’s occurring on September 17. It’s best to give yourself plenty of time to daydream and ease your way into September because the cosmic downloads will be intense this eclipse season, especially once Mars enters your fellow water sign of Cancer on the 4th.
The Virgo new moon strikes on September 2, bringing attention to your sector of partnerships and marriage and encouraging you to set intentions that can bring great evolution to this part of your life over the next six months. Think back to where you were six months ago, during the Virgo full moon during Pisces season. Since this new moon’s taking place one day after Pluto has re-entered Capricorn, many of your intentions are likely to do with unfinished business. This is your sign to give things another shot — Pluto’s final transit through Capricorn from September 1 to November 19 can work out in your favor because it can help you see blind spots that you had previously missed. Take the step-by-step approach to success.
By the time Libra season starts on the 22nd, you’ll shift your focus to collaborative ventures and you’ll be in the mood to combine your resources with those who believe in your long-term vision and want to help you secure the bag. You have the green light to shoot your shot and soar.