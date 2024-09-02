Your September Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Reflect, Rest & Restore

Capricorn, the month of September is going to be quite sweet to you, even in the midst of several planetary retrogrades. Pluto’s re-entrance into your sign on 1st September kickstarts a 10-week journey of reimagining what’s possible for you. This is the time to commit to your long-term dreams with the confidence that they’re meant to come true, because once Pluto leaves your sign on 19th November 2024, it will not return to your sign again for over 200 centuries. Being selfish and putting your own needs first will pay off for you in the end so let yourself do what you really want to be doing this month, and avoid bending over backwards to meet others’ needs at the detriment of your own.