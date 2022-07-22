How Social Anxiety Can Impact Your Style

Another tactic is to imagine your best friend in the same dilemma. “What advice would you offer? This is a great way to get some distance between your worries, which can help widen your perspective.” Similarly, Zack says that something as simple as seeing what other people are wearing on TikTok helps her. “Watching how all the cuties dress themselves is fun and inspiring,” she explains. “It's cool to see so many people express themselves through what they wear — especially people who are the same size as me.”