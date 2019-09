Sure, I could always benefit from a lip scrub or eight solid glasses of water a day. But as a normal human being who can't always take the best care of herself, this little golden tube has become my daily go-to when I don't want to deal with the hassle of reds and purples, as much as I love them. I'll scrub off my red lip mid-day, reapply this before dinner, and head out of work looking as fresh as I did in the a.m. Bonus? It even photographs well — and this was before the undereye editing I requested to hide the evidence of too many late nights.