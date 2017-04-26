Soap & Glory's cult lipstick might smell strongly like dessert, but it's one of the few formulas I've found that leaves my lips feeling creamy, smooth, and perfectly, evenly flushed. The warm mauve-brown hue, called Cinnamon Beige, eschews any hint of girly pink while giving my face some warmth — even when it's rainy and cold outside and I haven't put on any makeup. In short, it makes me feel sexy and mature, without having to try too hard.