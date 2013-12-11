Director Virgilio Villoresi set the scene for a theatrical show in which a gloved magician materializes iconic pieces from the Smythson collection. With sounds of an audience oohing and ahhing, the video culminates with impeccable gift-wrapping — silk bow included. Let's hope this video is all the hocus-pocus you'll need to get a little Smythson under the tree. So, catch the clip below, before it disappears.