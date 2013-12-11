Leave it to Smythson to deliver a magical holiday video that makes us want to completely scratch our Christmas wish list and start anew — and add only the latest offerings from the U.K. brand, of course. Cranberry-leather totes, a rainbow of diaries, and slim midnight-blue wallets all come to life in the short film, which celebrates 125 years of British luxury.
Director Virgilio Villoresi set the scene for a theatrical show in which a gloved magician materializes iconic pieces from the Smythson collection. With sounds of an audience oohing and ahhing, the video culminates with impeccable gift-wrapping — silk bow included. Let's hope this video is all the hocus-pocus you'll need to get a little Smythson under the tree. So, catch the clip below, before it disappears.
