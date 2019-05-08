20 Stylish Ways To Illuminate Your Small-Space

The biggest small-space dilemmas aren't relegated to issues of studio layouts and furniture sizing; an important and often overlooked design aspect starts simply with light. Illuminating your space with intention is an immediately effective way to open up a cramped interior, from both visually stylistic and spatial standpoints. The best way to brighten a compact, dark apartment? Switch off those harsh ceiling bulbs and turn on a soft accent lamp (or two).
Accent lighting is equal parts stylish, space-conscious, and cost-effective. These compact tabletop beacons possess radiant mood-setting powers in a myriad of unique shapes that aren't your average base and shade — moons, mushrooms, monstera leaves, and croissants all included. We rounded up 20 of these whimsical shoppable options ahead — so scroll on to expand your interiors by starting small with bright idea bulb.
