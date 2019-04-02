20 Small Bust-Friendly Swimsuits To Take To The Beach

Swimsuit shopping is the self-conscious little sister of bra shopping. Bathing suits are essentially bras that you have to face the world in, so feeling comfortable in them is key.
For starters, you have to learn which swimsuit silhouette works best for your bra size. For those with small busts (busty girl swimsuits here!), that means taking advantage of the lack of support needed and opting for a bathing suit that has less coverage.
A poorly-fitted swimsuit can let you down big time and call for constant adjustments. Catch a big enough wave and you’re accidentally exposing your left boob to the kid making his dream sandcastle. Why ruin a relaxing beach day with swimwear that doesn't measure up?
Click through for 20 swimsuits that are meant-to-be for members of the itty bitty titty committee.