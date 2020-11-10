Some Of The Best Holiday Gifts Come In Small (Business) Packages

While plenty of mega-retailers from Amazon to Target are hosting big holiday discounts, this past year has proven that small businesses could use some additional support.
With the pandemic's effect still taking its toll, small businesses are struggling more than ever. This holiday season, we’d like to reinforce the importance of shopping small. In our search for surprisingly cool gifts to feature, we discovered that some of the best presents can come in small (business) packages. So put away your Prime account, if only for a gift or two, and discover the special gems you can find at these independent retailers ahead.
