Skin Proud is already one of my favorite beauty brands and known for its variety of playful, cruelty-free products at affordable prices. Frozen Over is the brand's take on cooling products meant to calm and refresh skin. Whether it's a cooling eye mask for depuffing or ice globes for lymphatic drainage , there are indeed potential benefits for incorporating cold into your skin-care routine, especially to treat irritated or puffy skin. And, while Frozen Over has been out of stock for a while, fans and curious newbies can rest easy because it's officially back in stock at Walmart. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and 215 reviews, shoppers say it left their skin "feeling soft and supple." So is it really worth it, or is Frozen Over just another flash-in-the-pan (er... freezer) beauty product? I'm here to answer all those pressing questions.