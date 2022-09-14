Skin Proud's Frozen Over is a "gel-to-ice" moisturiser made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, soothing aloe vera, and brightening lemon extract. Perfect for depuffing in the morning or as an after-sun treatment, putting this on is a chilly, magical experience. The genius behind it is its dual texture — leave it at room temperature for a gel-cream feel, or freeze it for a totally unique, slushy consistency. Even while at room temperature, there's a cooling effect and my skin drinks it in. Because it absorbs so quickly and leaves your face nice and glowy, it also works well as a base for makeup. The feeling of it frozen, though, is unlike anything I've felt before. Skin Proud says to leave it in the freezer for two hours, but I've left it overnight (because I'm forgetful), and it still worked like a charm. After a hot shower, putting this on is pure cool relief. It's exactly like that feeling of slathering aloe vera after a whole day of being out in the sun without any stickiness. While the brand recommends it for cooling sun-exposed skin, the icy blast also is a good pick-me-up to start your day.