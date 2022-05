I Overhauled My Skin-Care Routine With These Under-$15 Products

I’m never hesitant to completely overhaul my skin-care routine in the name of shopping science — and this time I've switched up my existing multi-dollar-sign beauty-shopping habit with a host of affordable products from UK drugstore brand Skin Proud . Pairing clean-girl-aesthetic packaging reminiscent of Kylie Skin and Glossier with very modest prices, the brand offers a plethora of high-quality products — everything from a vitamin C serum and ice hydrator moisturizers to a kombucha overnight mask and microfiber makeup remover pads — all for under $15. (There’s even a retinol serum and a niacinamide overnight mask — products that tend to fall on the pricier end of the spectrum.) Skin Proud is a great vegan and cruelty-free option if you're on the lookout for new affordable (but incredible!) products to add to your routine. For this article, I only tested a few that would work best for my skin (which is on the dryer side with some redness and texture issues). Keep on scrolling if you're curious about my routine-switching journey with Skin Proud and to learn exactly why you should definitely add it to your Walmart cart.