Colorful Ice Globes To Bring Some Y2K Magic To Your Skin Care Routine

Icing your skin is all the rage — and we don't mean applying a cold compress to bruising or injuries. If you haven't heard about the TikTok-famous and dermatologist-recommended treatment for depuffing, let us fill you in: All you do is apply a cold jade roller, ice globe, or even an ice cube to your face. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the blast of cold will “[constrict] the blood vessels is your face, which can lessen the appearance of pores and wrinkles and make you look lighter, brighter and more radiant overall.” Dr. Mariam Adegoke, aesthetics doctor and founder of Adegoke Wellness Clinic, told Refinery29 in a 2021 interview that "[i]n the same way ice is used for injuries to help reduce the body's natural response to inflammation (redness, swelling, pain, and heat), icing can be used to improve the appearance of inflammatory conditions such as acne.”
A quick glance at TikTok reveals that there are plenty of tools at your disposal for quick and easy skin-freezing, but the ice globe has, until recently, lived in the shadows of the more common frozen roller. If you’re looking to give the spherical implement a try, we found some candy-colored ones with a distinctly Y2K vibe — and they're $30 off for a limited time only.
Faceé was founded just last year by a sibling-duo in the medical field who wanted to "encourage people to pause each day, to take a moment to truly care for themselves, and to do the things that make their bodies and souls feel good." The brand offers an edited assortment of easy-to-use and effective skin care tools like these nightstand-worthy face globes, rollers, and gua sha stones that will leave your complexion relaxed and well taken care of.
So, don't wait until the facial icing trend melts — keep scrolling and add a mood-boosting ice globe to your cart from the comfort of this story.
The ice globes are made of high-quality hypoallergenic glass and anti-freeze liquid so that you can leave the tool in the fridge overnight.
Ice globes have a plethora of benefits, including: tightening and toning your skin; reducing pore size; oxygenating skin; reducing puffiness and redness; relieving headache, tension, and sinus pain; and stimulating blood flow and lymphatic drainage. Plus, they look pretty and sparkly, like they've been lifted from a life-sized Bratz or Barbie doll playset.
It may seem pretty intuitive, but just in case you're looking at these puppies with no idea how to use them, here are the deets. To prep the tools, simply leave them in the fridge or a bowl of ice for 20 minutes, or freeze for up to an hour. Right before putting the tool to your skin, apply your favorite serum or moisturizer, and then work the chilled ice globe across your face, using uplifted motions with soft to medium pressure. The last step? Sit back and enjoy your new chilled and glowy complexion.
