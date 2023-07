We Raided Skims’ Famous Underwear Drawer — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

"I was most excited to try the cotton Boy Short style because I don’t own any other short-cut underwear. I was also excited because I chose this style in the faded blue Kyanite color with decorative stitching, which perfectly matches my Skims cotton rib tank top . (This makes the perfect lounge around the house outfit BTW!) When I tried them on, I realized just how stretchy they were. While you may liken many Skims intimates to compressive materials, this cotton jersey is the total opposite, offering a fitted yet relaxed stretch. I think I could’ve comfortably fit in a Medium, but I was perfectly fine with the Large I ordered since it didn’t dig into my stomach, hips, or butt. Like the model photos, the waistband hit at my belly button, but unlike the photos, the back was slightly cheekier on me — not fully covering my butt; however still pretty full coverage. The leg hole openings rolled up around my inner thighs, but it didn’t cause any discomfort, which I was happy about." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer