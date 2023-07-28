We Raided Skims’ Famous Underwear Drawer — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

In terms of popularity, customers can't get enough of the Boy Short based off of its 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and 1,066 reviews. Great, Perfect, Love Them!!!, and Amazing Feel, are just a few of customers' review titles on site. Meanwhile, Skims reviewer Hannah writes, "So comfortable! I had never actually owned any boy shorts before but I wanted some fully cotton underwear for sleep and these are perfect." The Cheeky Tanga is also a fan favorite with its 4.8-out-of-5-star rating and 1,012 reviews. Happy customer Emma C. mentions, "Flattering fit and the softest underwear I’ve ever owned!"