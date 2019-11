Whether it's noticing how my sister tends to gravitate towards certain brands or the fact that she's constantly talking about the same fireplace-scented candle on a near-monthly basis, the secrets to finding the best gift for your nearest, dearest kin are usually hiding in plain sight. This year, I've combed all corners of the internet to find the best giftables that my sibling (the creative, artsy yin to my wordsmith yang), would be delighted to receive — especially because it's coming from her ride or die.