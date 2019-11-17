You would think that the fact that I'm a twin would work in my favor when it comes to finding the perfect gift for my closest comrade. Well, the truth is that nailing the ultimate sister present takes a lot more than some twin ESP. (Okay, maybe not that much more — we are pretty in sync most of the time, and it's also my full-time job to create shopping content for this site.)
Whether it's noticing how my sister tends to gravitate towards certain brands or the fact that she's constantly talking about the same fireplace-scented candle on a near-monthly basis, the secrets to finding the best gift for your nearest, dearest kin are usually hiding in plain sight. This year, I've combed all corners of the internet to find the best giftables that my sibling (the creative, artsy yin to my wordsmith yang), would be delighted to receive — especially because it's coming from her ride or die.
That said, we (switching to royal twin-mode here) fully encourage you to steal the 16 ideas in this gift guide for your own sis. Best of all, she probably won't mind if you're not as great with wrapping paper and ribbon as she is.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.