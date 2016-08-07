Since you asked what my partner's role is in the morning routine: Ha! I wish I knew what my ex-husband was doing; he’s probably somewhere picking his toes wishing he never fucked up our marriage.



After I work out, I come home, shower, and get dressed. My day-to-day fashion consists of layers to pop on and off as I go in and out of meetings, in and out of malls, on and off sets, in and out of fittings. My staples are: leather jacket, white tee, great-fitting jeans, boyfriend blazer, long scarf, big shades, shirt dress — I can get a million looks out of those seven items. I've always been low-maintenance as far as makeup and hair go. The only difference is I'm way more tired now, so I probably actually need the makeup. Next, I figure out what'll be for dinner and leave notes for the nanny; then I head to work.



A prep day looks like this:

I meet with my team (five to nine people, usually) to go over scripts (to determine how many days there are and to find any specialty wardrobe notes hidden inside). I make storyboards based on all this information, present them to the director, and then send to the prop master, hair and makeup, and the production designer, so they can see if my concept affects their work. If it does, that's another meeting. Once we are all mapped out, my team and I start shopping to prepare for fittings. Without my village keeping me updated on Aaron, I'd have no peace of mind at work at all.



On filming days:

I can work up to 17 hours, and we're always all over the place, without any routine schedule or real breaks (most of my meals are craft service). Regardless of the chaos, I still think and talk about my kid ALL THE TIME. I'm the mom who’s like, "Oh, speaking of Dior — I remember this one time Aaron spit up all over the sales clerk!" I don't realize how much I do it until I'm driving home and think, Urgh I was totally one of those whack-ass kid-obsessed moms tonight.

