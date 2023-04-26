Now I’m Single, I Only Date Men In Open Relationships

I met S, who I saw casually for three months, at a party that I almost didn’t go to. He told me he was in an open relationship in the same breath that he told me about being unsettled by the degree of attraction he felt toward me. The alcohol flowed that night, as did the banter. When I left his house the next morning, I didn’t feel the urge to cancel everything in my calendar that week to free up enough time to see him. We exchanged numbers but got in touch with each other only when it was convenient for both of us to meet. Every time we met, I felt a strange contentment, as if it were possible to experience the closeness I was searching for without wishing for a way to trap that feeling forever. The time we spent together was made all the more alluring by the realization that I was seeing someone who didn’t demand the entirety of my attention. He wanted me as a significant part of his life but never as a witness. That someone could care for me and multiple others while retaining their own identity and priorities felt like stumbling onto a secret.