How To Date, According To Your Star Sign

Dating can be hard. Even if you meet your ‘ideal’ person, they may not align with your relationship goals, expectations, or personality. One way to bypass the questions about compatibility be to look at astrology. Astrological Compatibility can be transcendent and if you’re looking for romance, it's a great tool for finding someone you get along with. However, decoding the zodiac sign’s actions can be challenging — so we took it upon ourselves to explain how every sign dates, falls in love, and shows that they’re into you. Now you don’t have to fret when it comes to love.
Advertisement
Aries
Aries don’t shy away from expressing themselves and pursuing their latest conquests — so it’s pretty easy to know if a ram is vibing with you. Expect to go on thrilling dates that explore your competitive nature (like throwing darts or foosball). If an Aries becomes sassy and antagonistic when playing games, the more they like you. As long as you let them do all the work and planning, they’ll create dates that will sweep you off your feet.
Most compatible with: Gemini, Leo, Libra, and Sagittarius.
Taurus
Tauruses are very sensual, which is why they’re constantly looking for partners who satisfy them in every way. If the Bull starts pressing you about every detail of your day-to-day existence, then they’re crushing hard. They love hard and will do anything for their honey — especially when it comes to feeding and pampering them — as well as trying out new positions in bed.
Most compatible with: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces.
Gemini
The chit-chat and fun times never stop when dating a Gemini. Although their need for constant communication can be somewhat frustrating at first, it will grow on you in time. Dating a Gemini means endless and abundant attention, a life full of adventure, and a chance to partner with your BFF. Oh, and the constant laughter is the best part of the relationship. Gemini’s have a sharp sense of humor and quick wit that can turn any frown upside down.
Most compatible with: Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius.
Advertisement
Cancer
If you are longing for a new snuggle buddy who’ll keep you warm throughout the night, while offering kindness and generosity throughout the day, then the Crab may be the perfect fit for your needs. The only caveat is that you don’t want to rock their placid flow, otherwise they’ll take their pincers out. Security and safety are the defining key elements of a relationship — when neither exists they will resort to cocooning instead of sharing their emotions.
Most compatible with: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces.
Leo
Leos tend to run hot when it comes to love. Expect to be lavished with attention and affection from the Leo who’s crushing on you. They’ll text big declarations of the heart, accompanied by long stem roses. A candlelit dinner under the stars with a violin playing in the background is how Leo will show their gratitude for your patience for their dramatic moments.
Most compatible with: Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius.
Virgo
You know a Virgo’s feeling you when they start critiquing everything you do. It’s not that they’re haters — they just want the best life for those they care about and consider their opinions as a good form of motivation. They prefer relationships to develop slowly in order to forge a real connection, until Virgo loses patience and wants a commitment. Once invested, Virgos stay in partnerships for a long time due to their ability to problem solve.
Most compatible with: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn.
Advertisement
Libra
These hopeless romantics often enchant their romantic prospects with fine wine, art, gifts, and sweet words. You will be considered their muse and inspire them to transcend towards greatness in their professional journey. A Libra has no chill time between relationships, which means they set up a new partnership before the old one ends. At times they can be codependent and passive, but that’s solely because Libras view the world through the eyes of love and prefer peace over drama.
Most compatible with: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.
Scorpio
Moments into conversing with a prospective paramour, Scorpio knows whether or not they want to dive fully into a commitment with them. The intuitive and intense nature of Scorpio grants them the gift of insight. As long as their partner gives their all, Scorpio will invest their time in making sure that the relationship works. Love comes with intimacy and a bond that lasts forever. This kind of romance demands one’s adoration 24/7 — so give yourself completely to a Scorpio.
Most compatible with: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces.
Sagittarius
Anything is possible when dating a Sagittarius. The jolly and adventurous fire sign likes to travel the globe with the person they admire most and celebrate their love by partying every night. You know a Sagittarius is into you when they invite you on one of their wild trips. This means that they want to create memories and share their joie de vivre. One day you’ll wake up in Paris and another in Bali. Everyday’s a new day with Sagittarius.
Advertisement
Most compatible with: Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius.
Capricorn
Capricorns take love seriously and ask their dates more questions about themselves than an interviewer would for work. Capricorn wants to have common interests with their bae, so that they can totally and fully enjoy the time spent with their crush. At first, they may take an old-fashioned approach to romance and be the one making and paying for all the dates, but when they begin to trust their beloved, they realize that a partnership takes two to thrive.
Most compatible with: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces.
Aquarius
In order to date an Aquarius, a solid friendship must exist first. After weeks or months of building a foundation, Aquarius will be ready to take the leap once this happens. They require independence and autonomy in all partnerships, as they like to do as they please when they want without answering to anyone. Committing to someone who shares the same views as them is crucial because of their need to be seen and heard for who they truly are.
Most compatible with: Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius.
Pisces
As long as you can keep up with the imaginative and creative mind of Pisces, you’ll be solid gold. Their dreams are extremely important to them, which is why they seek out partners who believe in their visions and support their aspirations. Pisces swim away from negativity or people who try to control them. These tender and delicate fishies need to move at their own pace when it comes to love and follow their instincts in matters of the heart.
Most compatible with: Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn and Scorpio.