The Full Snow Moon In Leo Is Igniting Our Desires

The reason why we’re speaking up and asserting our power is because Mars and Uranus want us to break free and out of circumstances that aren’t working for us anymore. The veil has been lifted from our eyes and we can see what change has to take place in order for us to be successful and joyful. We are ready to move forward. What actions should take place? Don’t let self-deception hold you back. The only thing to do is to ask yourself if you are genuinely happy in these situations and dynamics. If you’re not, then you know it’s time to start anew in another direction. Honesty and self-love are taking us towards our goals and we are going to be able to achieve bliss from being truthful and real with ourselves.