shopping research that went into building Tinseltown, many R29 staffers now feel qualified to moonlight as professional gift givers. But, when we crossed paths with L.A.'s top personal shopper Simone LeBlanc, we knew we were about to experience some next-level stuff. It's one thing to have guests ooh and ahh over your festive finds, but it's quite another to leave 'em wondering, "Why didn't I think of that?"
The latter is why we enlisted LeBlanc to take us on a tour of her secret gift-finding spots. From Silver Lake to Venice and everywhere in between, here's the scoop on local joints you need to hit, stat! Whether it's a Secret Santa situation or a baby shower, it's time to say sayonara to the snoozy standbys (another gift card, really?), and hello to personal presents that pack a serious punch.