Could I tell you when I decided to let go of the side part? No. Is it because I fear being older? Also no. At 30, I am hotter and richer and smarter than ever! And as you can see, I look great with both a side part — and a middle part. Gerard does remember why she ditched the side part, though: “I first tried out a side part in sixth grade. A friend's mother complimented me and said she'd heard somewhere that a side part made one's nose appear smaller. That was all it took to convince me to wear the style for almost a decade.” Gerard explains that in college, she gave the middle part its fair chance at a comeback. “Immediately my mother remarked that the change-up made me look more Italian. Who knows what that means, but I haven't side-parted since.”