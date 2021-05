The best time to identify your curl pattern is when your hair is at its healthiest state; this means moisturised and free of damage. If you have been straightening your hair for the past few years or even months, you may have heat damage . To get a clear idea of your natural curl pattern, it’s best to look at it once you have stopped using heat tools — including blowdryers, flat irons, and curling wands — for at least three months. If the roots are curlier than the ends of your hair, then this is a clear indicator of heat damage, and figuring out your curl pattern may be a struggle until your natural curls grow in and the damaged ends have been cut off.