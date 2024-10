Fashion History Books Often Exclude Black Designers —Shelby Ivey Christie Is Changing That

Haute Heritage was partly inspired by moments with family and friends’ kids. “I'm the fashion auntie, and I wanted to give something related to fashion, so I got them their first fashion book," she says. "My cousins and friends loved it for their kids, but I thought this doesn't really have anyone that resonates with me. It’s great that Coco Chanel Karl Lagerfeld , and Grace Coddington are in there, but how are they going to learn about Dapper Dan and Misa Hylton ? How are they going to learn all the things that are directly reflective of their culture and identity?”