Fashion History Books Often Exclude Black Designers —Shelby Ivey Christie Is Changing That

For Christie, it was crucial to include figures who are still alive and active in fashion, in addition to those who have passed away. “A lot of what I cover as a historian is past tense, and that means, for the people who have passed on, we don't have the benefit of following their journey in real time, of interviewing them and gleaning from their wisdom. It was really important to have figures who are living, so kids can engage with their journey,” she says.