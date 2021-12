Now for hair: I love Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern line. I use the shampoo and the heavy conditioner . The reason I love the heavy conditioner is because it's super-duper thick; you need some strong hand muscles just to get it out of the tube, and that’s the type of conditioner I live for. When I'm in the shower, I will rinse out the conditioner about 80%, still feeling a little bit of it in my hair, and then when I’m out of the shower, I'll pat dry and follow it up with Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls cream. Depending on my mood, I may use a sponge brush and get my little coils going. Or, I'll just leave my hair alone and let her air dry.