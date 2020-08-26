Hot tip? One of the best ways to improve how you get-off, is to get in conversation with folx shaking up the sex industry. Like sex workers. Not only will you learn more about your body, but how to assist its taste for sexual adventure. After all, you wouldn’t dare a cross-country road trip without a map (unless maybe you’re Werner Herzog) so why walk blindly into a digital aisle of dildos, arms flailing like a car dealership's inflatable dancing man (just us? OK), when there are so many seasoned sex workers out there with years of pearly wisdom to impart?
We asked four women in sex work to get real about the toys they love for themselves, their clients, and for you. They are passionate activists, educators, and network builders. They are sex shop savants, and champions of sex tech equity (yup, a thing!) who want you to turn those toys into tools of empowerment. Whether you’re already an experienced enthusiast or a first-time shopper, consider this an insider's index for your next boudoir shopping spree. Now then, let's roll out the shag carpet for our sexperts...
