Sex Toy Survival Guide: How To Keep Your Toys Alive Longer

One day about a year after I bought my first sex toy, I twisted the ring around the bottom and expected to hear a welcome and familiar buzz. But no buzz came. At first, I assumed that I just had to change out the batteries (after all, that's how I'd "fixed" it before). But when I opened the vibrator up, I found a thin, white powder covering the inside. I'm not sure exactly what happened (was there a tiny battery explosion I didn't hear?), but suddenly my best friend's advice to take the batteries out as much as possible swam to mind.
Given my easy-peasy, "it'll be fine" attitude, I clearly hadn't done that. So, there went my trusty orgasm-maker, gone to sex toy heaven. I had to wait two long weeks before another was delivered to my door (to the huge disappointment of my sex drive). But, as much as my need for orgasms suffered, the death of my $12 starter vibrator wasn't exactly a huge financial loss. Yet, some people spend way more on their sex toys, so there's a little more at stake than a couple of vibrator-less weeks.
To keep your sex toys from suffering the same fate, we talked with Alicia Sinclair, certified sex educator and CEO of sex toy companies b-Vibe, Le Wand, and The Cowgirl. Because who would know how to keep sex toys alive better than someone who makes them? Read on for her tips to keep our sex toys around for as long as possible.