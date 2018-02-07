A $12 vibrator has its time and place (like when you're a broke and curious college student), but you can only keep using a beginner model for so long. First, there's a good chance your trusty toy will break down after a few too many adventures. But there's an even better chance it'll start to get boring. Sex — even sex you're having with yourself — is most exciting when you switch it up now and then. And that means upgrading to something better. Of course, when it comes to sex toys, "better" usually also means more expensive.
There's a reason for that. Higher-end toys tend to also be higher quality, meaning they're made of better materials, have higher powered motors, or use impressive technology that provides a sensation your basic vibe could never create.
So don't let those dollar signs scare you off, because your sexual pleasure is splurge-worthy. If you can afford to buy a really nice sex toy, they're totally worth the investment. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best high-end toys out there to get you started.