The Best Holiday Gifts At Sephora For Any & Every Budget

The holiday season always inspires generosity, but splurging on your nearest and dearest also comes with the harsh, harsh reality of credit limits. But what if we told you there was a way to stay on budget and still get the perfect beauty gifts for everyone on your list?
This year, Sephora has countless products and kits at a wide range of prices, no matter how many coins you're looking to cash in. From affordable stocking stuffers for second cousins to extravagant kits for the extra-special people on your list, there's something for everyone, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.