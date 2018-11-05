When the holiday season finally hits, you'll know it: Your social calendar is suddenly jam-packed, your flight back home — where you'll inevitably run into your frenemy in old town — is booked, and 1 a.m. online gift shopping has become a part of your evening ritual. And although, sure, the spirit of the season is supposed to be selfless, we can't help but feel the need to indulge in some well-deserved self-care — while we still have the time and energy to do so.
Which is why we partnered with SmileDirectClub and asked our fellow R29ers to divulge what beauty treatments they'll be booking before the madness sets in. From the whitening kit that serves as one editor's smile savior when she's drinking more coffee — and vino — than usual to another's hair treatment that gives her waves some next-level shine, read on and get inspired to treat yourself like the queen that you are.