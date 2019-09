The Best Free Samples To Get At Sephora Right Now

Luckily, everyone's favorite black-and-white striped beauty emporium knows the importance of this age-old mantra. Read: Thanks to a pretty rad sampling policy , you don't even have to shop in-store to try new things with every purchase. That's right, Sephora offers free samples with every purchase — even those made from the comfort of your own couch. Hooray! But of the dozen items offered on the site's Free Beauty Samples page , you can only take three home with you — and that means you have to choose wisely.