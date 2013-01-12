In this era of high-priced accessories, we can't help but get excited when a company comes along and manages to meld good design with affordability. Schutz's pre-fall collection is just that: on-trend footwear for under $300. From embellished booties to lace up heels, we've picked our favorite shoes from this stellar line and, considering they range in price from $210-$270 (when they look like they'd be more like $2,000), we really can't wait for these to hit online retailers and Schutz's flagship store on Madison Avenue later this summer.
Food & Drinks
Is A Bagel Really A Bagel If It Isn’t In NYC?