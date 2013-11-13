If you reside in the northern half of the country, chances are you've spotted a flurry or two on your morning commute this week. But, the unseasonably cold temperatures aren't all that bad — when you've got the right accoutrements to keep you nice and toasty, of course! So, we're calling on those favorite neck warmers — oversized scarves, snoods, and infinity loops — that'll never leave you sacrificing style for functionality and warmth.
And, since we've been known to don some crazy outerwear — ahem, those pieces that leave us looking like we've fashioned our cats 'round our napes — we're poking a little fun at ourselves, ranking each piece on R29's "scale of toastiness." From merino wool to cashmere to faux fur and every wool blend in between, these winter neckwear buys definitely won't leave you out in the cold. Quite the opposite, in fact!