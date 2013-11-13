And, since we've been known to don some crazy outerwear — ahem, those pieces that leave us looking like we've fashioned our cats 'round our napes — we're poking a little fun at ourselves, ranking each piece on R29's "scale of toastiness." From merino wool to cashmere to faux fur and every wool blend in between, these winter neckwear buys definitely won't leave you out in the cold. Quite the opposite, in fact!