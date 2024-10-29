Behold, The 30 Scariest Movies Of All Time

Each and every horror movie poses a challenge. Can you handle what's about to happen in the next few hours? Probably. But can you handle it on your own? Probably not. At least not when it comes to the scariest movies of all time.
In our opinion, horror movies are best consumed as a group activity. Go to the theaters in packs. Jolt at the jump scares. Emerge with your heart beating a bit too fast. Pretend, for a while, that you won't have to face the darkness alone. Inevitably, of course, you will. At some point after the movie, you'll separate from your friends and find yourself alone in your bedroom to sleep. Scenes from the movie might nip at your memory, reminding you of its creepiest moments and that the horrors might just exist outside of the movie theater, too. That's when the fun of the horror movie really begins.
So, if you’re looking for a spooky flick to watch with friends and then keep you up all night, here are our picks for the 30 scariest movies ever — if you dare.