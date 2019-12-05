I’m 24 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Long Weekend In San Diego

Welcome to Travel Diaries, a Refinery29 series where we tag along as real women embark on trips around the world and track their travel expenses down to the last cent. Here, we offer a detailed, intimate account of when, where, and how our peers spend their vacation days and disposable income: all the meals, adventures, indulgences, setbacks, and surprises.
This week's travel diary: A 24-year-old digital copywriter who spends Labor Day weekend with friends in San Diego.
For questions, feedback, or if you're interested in tracking your travel expenses during an upcoming trip email us at traveldiary@refinery29.com.
Age: 24
Occupation: Digital Copywriter
Salary: $60,000
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
Trip Location: San Diego, CA
Trip Length: 4 days (plus half a day of travel)
Annual # Of Vacation Days: 14
Transportation:
Costs: I took a nonstop flight from Newark, NJ, to San Diego: $170. Nonstop from San Diego to JFK: $333. I have a TransitChek card through my job, so I used that to hop onto the C train and catch the PATH to Newark. I bought my PATH ticket to New Jersey separately ($2.75).
Total: $505.75
Accommodations:
Costs: I stayed with my old roommate at her spot in Pacific Beach, San Diego. I was stoked! I've missed San Diego's fresh fruit, ocean views, and sunny yet lackadaisical vibe.
Total: $0
Miscellaneous pre-vacation spending:
On a trip to upstate New York, I found some great reads in a super cool bookstore/bar. My parents got me a $100 Amazon gift card for my birthday, so I went to town on as many books as I could find, including Becoming by Michelle Obama, Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan, and How to Be Black by Baratunde Thurston. They are coming with me for the six-hour plane ride and long beach days ahead ($0). I also treated myself to an amazing but exorbitantly priced avocado lox bagel with tofu scallion cream cheese, and saved the other half for my flight ($16). I grabbed a travel-size toothpaste and toothbrush ($5).
Total: $21