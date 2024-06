From Harvard’s Halls To TikTok Stardom, How Samyra Combines Music & Plus-Size Advocacy

Samyra also feels that brands have lessened their size-inclusivity efforts over the past few years. As Ozempic-fueled views have taken over the cultural conversation, designers have seemingly abandoned their short-lived body diversity efforts , returning to the “thin ideal” of the early 2000s. All of this has only encouraged Samyra to continue being vocal with her activism, leveraging her platform and her music to do so. But she knows that achieving real change in the fashion industry won’t be easy. And she can’t do it all alone.