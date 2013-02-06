From Nicole Kidman to Eveleigh's chef, Jordan Toft, there are a lot of Australian exports to love in Lala. But, by far one of the most stylish products coming from an Aussie native has to be the jewelry line of designer Samantha Wills (now based in New York). We've already raved about her practical and posh jewelry boxes, but that's just the beginning of her accessories expertise. Plus, we're not the only ones who are obsessed: Eva Mendes, Rihanna, and Katy Perry have all been spotted wearing her label.
If your jewelry collection could use a serious upgrade, head over to Beckley this Saturday for champagne and 20% off Wills' ultra-chic baubles. The designer herself will also be on site to talk about her pieces and help you choose the perfect style. Stunning in silver and gorgeous in gold, her necklaces, bracelets, and rings are sure to garner more than a few compliments!
When: Saturday, February 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Beckley, 8128 West 3rd Street (at South Kilkea Drive); 310-652-3500.
Photo: Courtesy of Beckley
