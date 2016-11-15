By now, you're probably getting into the swing of holiday shopping. But with various gift needs for all your friends and family, it can be tricky to map out a game plan that'll allow you to check everyone off your list in one fell swoop. Instead of bopping from store to store, follow our lead and head to a place where you can efficiently scoop up luxe presents for the whole crew (without wrecking your wallet, that is). Our preferred one-stop shop: Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH. But because we can never resist a look around for ourselves, we happened to spy a few pieces there that would make excellent self-gifts. Only practical finds, of course, like pom beanies, a wool and cashmere scarf, and a long-line overcoat — the total winter upgrade. Swipe right to see the 10 cold-weather basics we're gifting ourselves that you should indulge in, too.
Advertisement