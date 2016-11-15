Winter Staples We're Gifting Ourselves

Alison Ives
By now, you're probably getting into the swing of holiday shopping. But with various gift needs for all your friends and family, it can be tricky to map out a game plan that'll allow you to check everyone off your list in one fell swoop. Instead of bopping from store to store, follow our lead and head to a place where you can efficiently scoop up luxe presents for the whole crew (without wrecking your wallet, that is). Our preferred one-stop shop: Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH. But because we can never resist a look around for ourselves, we happened to spy a few pieces there that would make excellent self-gifts. Only practical finds, of course, like pom beanies, a wool and cashmere scarf, and a long-line overcoat — the total winter upgrade. Swipe right to see the 10 cold-weather basics we're gifting ourselves that you should indulge in, too.
