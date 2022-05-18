A Saatva Mattress Memorial Day Deal That’s Just For You

It's almost Memorial Day, and you know what that means: mattress sales on top of mattress sales. But this year, R29 readers get a cut above the rest with Saatva's exclusive deal. Shop any and all Saatva mattresses and bed frames to get $300 off a $1,000 purchase.
No promo codes are needed — simply click through a link in this story, and the discount will be applied. You have until June 6 to take advantage of it. Why wait for a mattress sale when you can get a discount just for you? Trust us when we say you won't want to sleep on this super-comfy deal.
If this is your first time reading all about R29's favorite mattress, here's the lowdown: It features Patented Lumbar Zone technology for serious back support, layers of eco-friendly foam that relieve pressure points, and a luxe Euro pillow top. Plus, it's made with naturally hypoallergenic, organic materials that are treated with a botanical antimicrobial that inhibits mold, mildew, and bacteria growth.
The classic mattress comes in three different levels of firmness: Plush Soft (for side sleepers), Luxury Firm (for all sleep styles), or Firm (for back or stomach sleepers). And with over 2,000 reviews rating the mattress 4.9 out of 5 stars, it's clear to see why so many R29 readers love it.
Do you prefer memory foam? No problem. Saatva's Loom & Leaf mattress offers 5 pounds of ultra-premium memory foam. Inside are gel-infused foam layers that keep you nice and cool at night — all while providing the extra support your lower back needs (I know mine does!). Customize your brand-new mattress with two comfort level options: Relaxed Firm (good for all sleep positions) and Firm (ideal for stomach or back sleepers).
With all the benefits of the classic mattress, Saatva's Latex Hybrid is an ultra-breathable mattress that offers the most consistent and durable support — something that not even memory foam can compete with. It's made from naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial materials that resist dust mites, mold, and mildew, and it's finished with a Euro pillow top and breathable cotton for cooler sleep.
