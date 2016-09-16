Everyone has a few pieces in their closet that pair well with jeans for a no-fuss outfit that still looks put-together. And this fall, if you're looking to add something new to that arsenal, your secret buzzword is this: ruffles. Shirts adorned with those sweet, retro, too-good-to-be-gaudy ruffles are great because they're basically outfits unto themselves. Let the ruffled piece be the focal point of your look, and wear it with the basics you already have. If it's a ruffled pant, a T-shirt will do. If it's a ruffled top, add jeans, and get on with your day. All you have to do is put them on to feel amazing, and frankly, ruffles are just too damn fun for you to let them pass you by. Click on for a few standout pieces to introduce this trend to your fall arsenal.