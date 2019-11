your coworkers

We're not silly enough to believe our recently purchased purse is ours and ours alone. That beautiful, name-brand satchel is over the shoulders of many stylish women — and that's not a bad thing. But, if originality is important to you and the way you present yourself tothe world, shopping indie designers may be the solution to your incessant, bag-twin problem. And, e-commerce retailer Roztayger is the place to do just that.