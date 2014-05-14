We're not silly enough to believe our recently purchased purse is ours and ours alone. That beautiful, name-brand satchel is over the shoulders of many stylish women — and that's not a bad thing. But, if originality is important to you and the way you present yourself to
your coworkers the world, shopping indie designers may be the solution to your incessant, bag-twin problem. And, e-commerce retailer Roztayger is the place to do just that.
The store's modern-professional aesthetic and focus on harder-to-find labels is a gold mine for discriminating shoppers in search of something a little less expected. Sleek leather totes, accordion-style wallets, and cool, off-duty wristlets are just a few of our discoveries...so far. If names like Frrry, Laael, Meli Melo, PB 0110, TL-180 don't ring a bell, you've landed in the right place. Go on; click ahead and get better introduced.
Photo: Courtesy of Roztayger.