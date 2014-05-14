The store's modern-professional aesthetic and focus on harder-to-find labels is a gold mine for discriminating shoppers in search of something a little less expected. Sleek leather totes, accordion-style wallets, and cool, off-duty wristlets are just a few of our discoveries...so far. If names like Frrry, Laael, Meli Melo, PB 0110, TL-180 don't ring a bell, you've landed in the right place. Go on; click ahead and get better introduced.