Why Rose-Gold Nail Polish Feels So Right For Winter

If your favorite baby pink and warm bronze glitter nail colors had a baby, it would be a shimmery shade of rose gold. Like the polish equivalent to Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Rosé, the soft-pink tint, with its bubbly pearlescent finish, is equal parts luxe and festive, making it the quintessential holiday-party shade.
If you're looking for a rose-gold mani that doesn't require haphazardly cocktailing Ballet Slippers with a glitter-loaded top coat , we have the singular bottles that will deliver the perfect end result. From a sheer rose from Essie's new Intergalactic Metals line, to an $8 pink-meets-copper shade from Olive & June, plus a darker, almost coral, chrome gel from Sally Hansen, we've compiled the best rose-gold polishes ever bottled. Scroll though to find your favorite ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
