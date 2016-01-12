It's hard to resist Minnie Mouse. With her polka-dot dresses and oversized bows, she's had the girly game down since 1928. And now we're celebrating the legendary character and fashion icon with Minnie Rocks The Dots, an interactive art and fashion installation that befits her dotted style.
Come celebrate with Refinery29 and Disney on January 23 at The Paper Agency in DTLA (1050 S. Olive St., Los Angeles; 213-536-5039). From 12 to 8 p.m., we'll be dotting our day with the immersive experience that's inspired by Minnie's journey from black-and-white to color. There will be a designer fashion exhibit featuring her outfits from around the world, interactive color-by-number art, a photo gallery, a pop-up shop filled with limited-edition Minnie merchandise, and plenty more.
Until then, you can show off your own polka dots on Instagram. Post a pic of any dotted outfit (it can be subtle) and tag it with #RockTheDotsContest and @minniestyle for a chance to win $400 worth of Minnie merch (think a tote bag, jewelry, headphones, and more). Now go get yourself on the list, and start picking out that outfit.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 01/24/2016 at 11:59 pm E.T. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
