Interior design and fashion have always been connected in some way, but we never thought we'd see them intersect like this. One jewelry designer is (mostly) nixing metals like gold and silver from her wares and replacing them with a decor mainstay you likely haven't thought to wear as an accessory: marble.
You read that right: Katie Freedle of RillRill is taking your kitchen countertops and tossing 'em around your neck — fine, sort of. And, these wonderfully weird-but-cool necklaces are quickly putting the Portland-based line on the map. We're not sure what's more impressive: the designs themselves or the expert presentation of each piece in the slideshow ahead. You decide.