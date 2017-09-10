This Super-Comfy Bralette Sells Out Every Single Time

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Update: After much anticipation, this must-have Richer Poorer bralette just got restocked this week. But, don't hesitate for too long, because at only $28, it's sure to sell out all over again. Click ahead to shop it along with some similar picks.
This story was originally published on May 7, 2017.
If you automatically associate the word "bra" with discomfort, you're not alone. There are, however, exceptions to the idea that they're all pinchy, scratchy, and just plain restricting.
Enter: Richer Poorer's best-selling bralette. You may know the brand for its tees and socks (they're a favorite!) — and its undergarments are no different. In a triangle silhouette and made of an incredibly-soft ribbed cotton-modal blend with adjustable straps and a wide elastic band, this affordable bralette (which comes in tobacco, black, white, and gray) checks all the boxes — so much so that it sells out every damn time it's restocked. Seriously, even in the time period between planning this post and running it, the style sold out yet again.
Even though this must-have bralette isn't currently available (but our friends at the brand says it will be soon), click ahead to shop some similar options, and to keep tabs on when the stock is refilled. As Richer Poorer describes on its site, this is "a bra that you don't have to take off and chuck across the room the second you get home." Amen to that.