This Super-Comfy Bralette Sells Out Every Single Time

Enter: Richer Poorer's best-selling bralette. You may know the brand for its tees and socks (they're a favourite!) — and its undergarments are no different. In a triangle silhouette and made of an incredibly-soft ribbed cotton-modal blend with adjustable straps and a wide elastic band, this affordable bralette (which comes in tobacco, black, white, and gray) checks all the boxes — so much so that it sells out every damn time it's restocked. Seriously, even in the time period between planning this post and running it, the style sold out yet again.