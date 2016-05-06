What Refinery29 Editors Are Buying Right Now

We all have that one friend who helps us make the majority of our shopping decisions. They're the one you text poorly lit selfies in the dressing room to, G-chat during your lunch break to help you decide between two colorways in a shoe, or who talks you out of buying yet another white tee you don't need. But today, you can give that friend a rest, because we're doing the shopping for you.



Here at R29, no two editors' personal styles are the same. So whether you're looking to add something unexpected to your wardrobe for the new season or you just need to narrow in on some stylish picks without opening 20 browser tabs, we've rounded up a solid mix of what we're buying these days to share with you (and we don't do that with just anyone, you know). Read on and have your credit card at the ready.