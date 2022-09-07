Timeless jewelry you can reach for time and time again doesn't have to be stuffy — or expensive. Rebekah Price's luxury fashion line merges the brilliance of Swarovski crystals with heirloom designs that you can pass down through generations. There are radiant, pastel-hued earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that make a statement and can still be worn every day. The best part is that the stunning gems are also affordable, with select items costing as low as $45.
Don't let the price fool you, as each piece is handcrafted in Italy. Plus, the brand has plenty of options in both silver and gold. (As a silver-wearer, I have trouble finding brands that are not solely focused on gold pieces.) There are even options in ever-trendy rose gold. It doesn't stop there: Rebekah Price's latest collection brings the subtle pop of color that we need to brighten our day and our outfits. Ahead, peruse through the bountiful items the brand offers and dwell in all the luscious drop earrings and studs, glam necklaces, and delicate bracelets.
Earrings
Add that whimsical touch to your outfit with a pair of earrings. Whether it's colorful rainbow hoops or floral pearl drops that embody cosmopolitan grandma chic, earrings are one of the easiest kinds of jewelry to dress up or down; they'll look equally good with a chic button-up and jeans as with a formal dress.
Bracelets
Dainty bracelets are a classic, and these are elevated with cheeky details that keep them from feeling too simple. From shimmery details to (literally) eye-catching charms, you can wear just one or create a little stack.
Necklaces
For really jaw-dropping pieces, however, consider buying one of the brand's necklaces. You'll discover crystal chokers and shining pendants that deserve a pedestal of their own. Some more extravagant items are investment pieces, with select ones costing around $480.
