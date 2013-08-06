When the weather starts to transition from one season to the next, we start thinking about the pieces in our wardrobe that can make the switch accordingly. Skinny jeans? Check. Loafers and ankle boots? Yes, ma'am. Dreamy silk button-ups? More, please!
When it comes to the latter, we simply can't get enough. Think about it: A flowy blouse can not only take you from the end of summer right through the fall, but it also looks as good at work as it does on a night out. Can you blame us for being obsessed? This Raquel Allegra number from Hu's Wear is a prime example of what fuels our sartorial fire. Wear it now with a pleated mini or cutoffs, and when the temperatures start dropping for real, switch over to skinny leather pants or a pencil skirt for the office. Welcome to the transition team!
Advertisement