3 Easy Eye Looks You Can Do In 5 Minutes Or Less

Whether you see them on Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, or even Snapchat, there seems to be an unlimited supply of pretty eye looks on the Internet that you screenshot, save, and... never actually try at home. As much as we love looking at them, pulling these styles off IRL can turn into a time-consuming task when you need to be out the door, um, five minutes ago.
But there's a way to get in on the trends without sacrificing sleep or missing your ride. We’ve found three eye looks you can easily recreate in under five minutes. Plus, we scored a few tips from makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes on how to punch up each look for whatever’s on your agenda that day.
Press snooze, then skip ahead for the easy step-by-steps.