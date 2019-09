There are few words in the English language that can sufficiently describe the deep sense of dread that washes over a person after their favorite powder blush or eyeshadow palette topples off the bathroom counter or out of a makeup bag and onto the floor. There’s nothing you can do, no turning back the hands of time — you just have to pick it up, dust it off, assess the damage (nine times out of 10, it’s bad), and move on.