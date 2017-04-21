There are few words in the English language that can sufficiently describe the deep sense of dread that washes over a person after their favorite powder blush or eyeshadow palette topples off the bathroom counter or out of a makeup bag and onto the floor. There’s nothing you can do, no turning back the hands of time — you just have to pick it up, dust it off, assess the damage (nine times out of 10, it’s bad), and move on.
But here’s a fun thing: It only hurts when it’s happening to you. Watching makeup get crushed, smashed, smeared, or otherwise destroyed is actually great when you have no personal stake in the game. That’s why The Makeup Breakup, a YouTube series hosted by two Australian beauty vloggers, is such a treat. (Also, the accents.)
Week after week, Hailey and Kat completely destroy buzzy, high-end products — and then put them back together again. From Chanel blushes and Guerlain Météorites to the Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach Palette and Becca’s Champagne Pop, nothing is off limits. Ahead, check out a few of our favorites from the series, and prepare to get hooked.