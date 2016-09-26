10 Fashion Buys For The Girl On The Go

Sometimes, one glance at your Google calendar for the next day can leave your head spinning — how on earth will you get it all done? Maybe you've got a morning jog, coffee meetings, hours needed to sift through emails, office time, and errand-running — plus all the things that happen before, during, and after. Well, we're exhausted just thinking about it.
It never feels like there are enough hours in the day. So when your schedule is jam-packed and you have zero time to mess with an impractical wardrobe, your clothes and accessories have to keep up. That's why we've rounded up a few things that will make getting it all done easier. Here are 10 fashionable buys that'll help you look good, even when you're on the go.
Leggings might not be something you invest big bucks in, but with athleisure becoming ever more fashionable, just think how handy a solid pair will be when you need to go straight from the gym to your first coffee meeting.
Outdoor Voices Dipped Warmup Legging, $95, available at Outdoor Voices.
A sneaker that's polished enough to take you from the workplace to the airport. What more could you need?
New Balance Leather Low-top Sneaker, $195, available at Bergdorf Goodman.
Instead of letting your bag turn into a black hole, get a hyper-organized crossbody that lends itself to organization.
Dagne Dover Tiny Tote, $175, available at Dagne Dover.
Leggings? Pants? That blurred line is just what we're after.
Everlane The Stretch Ponte Skinny Pant, $78, available at Everlane.
For those moments when having your phone handy isn't an option, the Fossil Q Touchscreen Smartwatch will keep you in the know, with notifications sent straight to your wrist. And with an estimated 24-hour battery life, you can say "girl, bye" to the days of towing around extra chargers.
A stylish bomber can be the third piece that both completes your look and keeps you warm.
TNA League Jacket, $85, available at Aritzia.
Some occasions call for non-flats. If you're running around all day in heels, keep them low and chunky.
Finery Stella Leather Sling Back, $155, available at Finery.
Even when you're running 20 minutes late and didn't have time for mascara, a sick pair of shades will save the day.
Supermarket Cat Food, $99, available at Supermarket.
A pouch with all of your essentials can easily be thrown from bag to bag without much of a hassle.
Clare V. Flat Clutch, $215, available at Clare V.
And speaking of bags, look for a catch-all tote that won't totally cramp your style.
Esprit by Opening Ceremony Small Logo Tote, $40, available at Opening Ceremony.
Let a sleek pair of headphones take you from place to place with all your jams.
Master & Dynamic Foldable on Ear Headphones, $329, available at Master & Dynamic.
